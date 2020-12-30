Covid kills 18 as 1,100 more test positive in Sindh

Eighteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,100 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,520 in the province and raising Pakistanâ€™s to 10,010.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 13,092 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,100 people, or 8.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,334,330 tests, which have resulted in 213,193 positive cases, which means that over 9.1 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 18,523 patients are currently under treatment: 17,775 in self-isolation at home, 16 at isolation centres and 732 at hospitals, while 653 patients are in critical condition, of whom 79 are on life support.

He added that 2,799 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 191,150, which shows that the recovery rate has jumped up to 89.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,100 fresh cases of Sindh, 925 (or 84 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 452 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 251 from District South, 103 from District Korangi, 66 from District Central, 31 from District West and 22 from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 53 new cases, Jacobabad 12, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar 11 each, Matiari nine, Ghotki eight, Thatta seven, Tando Allahyar five, Tando Mohammad Khan four, Umerkot and Sanghar three each, Larkana and Naushehroferoze two each, and Dadu, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and Sujawal one each, he added. The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the virus.