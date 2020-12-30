‘Transgender community faced neglect during corona’

LAHORE:COVID-19 pandemic led to increase in poverty, harassment, depression, social exclusion and drug use amongst transgender community and key population as they received no social, economic, physical or psychological support from the relevant quarters.

The findings were shared in a comprehensive study titled “The Forgotten Humans” on the “Effects of COVID-19 on Transgender Community and Key Population in Pakistan”. A collaborative effort of Dostana Male Health Society and Dareecha Male Health Society, the national level study was launched at a sensitisation workshop jointly organised by the two organisations on Tuesday. While sharing the findings of the report, Raza Haider and Raheem Baloch, both development professionals and researchers, said that the study is based on a survey conducted among 100 transgender community and key population members around the country.

The study shows that 49 percent transgender community members lost their work due to pandemic and 64 percent received no support at all during COVID-19. 79 percent of community members shared that they didn’t have any access to psychological support. They reported extensive increase in verbal, physical and sexual violence during first 6 months of COVID-19 with 67 percent saying that the violence they faced during those days was more intense and frequent as compared to what they face during normal times. The community faced discrimination in relief distribution, be it the government or other charity organisations.