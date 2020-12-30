Underground water storage tank Wasa’s major achievement

LAHORE:Construction of an underground rainwater storage tank at Lawrence Road in the provincial metropolis is the best milestone achieved by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) during the year 2020.

Combating urban flooding during monsoon season across the country was a long-standing problem and the innovative project of Wasa is appreciated widely in big cities. Even the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi held a meeting with Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz in which MD Wasa briefed the President about the project. After the meeting, the President had directed concerned departments to replicate the project in all the big cities especially Karachi, which witnessed worst urban flooding this year.

On the other hand, Wasa has asked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to provide a fund of around Rs 1 billion for construction of eight more underground water reservoirs in the provincial metropolis. During recent monsoon, the underground water reservoir constructed at Lawrence Road proved its utility by storing 15 lakh gallons of rainwater, which was later used by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for watering green belts. This stored water was also used to extinguish heavy fire, which broke out at Hafeez Center.

Another initiative taken by Wasa during the year was to introduce a project under which ablution area of over 100 mosques adjacent to parks in various localities was redesigned and the water used for ablution was utilized for gardening purposes. During the year 2020, Wasa also started construction of its state of the art new head office in Johar Town where paperless working will be introduced.

The agency also inaugurated a new state of the art customer facilitation center at Egerton Road in old LDA building to provide various services such as issuing duplicate bills, registering customer complaints regarding sewerage and clean drinking water etc. The agency also introduced mobile water testing labs, which are sent to different city localities on daily basis to check the quality of tap water. In another technical advancement, Wasa launched a project of automating several tube wells in Johar Town by constructing a computer operated monitoring and operating system with the help of PITB. Under this system, the connected tube wells will automatically start and switched off at a given time. In a bid to minimize operational losses, Wasa outsourced the maintenance of its tube wells as well as its over 100 disposal stations, which threw the sewerage water into river Ravi. This measure will save over 20 per cent maintenance cost of disposal stations.

To increase its revenue, the agency also took several measures and an amnesty scheme to its defaulters and recovered a large number of several long-standing arrears. The agency also recovered millions of rupees from private housing societies in the head of aquifer charges. The agency also demanded Rs 2 billion as financial aid from the government as major portion of its revenue was spent on paying electricity bills and it was short of cash for meeting other expenses.

Moreover, the agency started observing a cycling week every Saturday during the smog season. This was resulting in saving in petrol cost besides contributing in reducing vehicular pollution in the city.