Online cultural programmes in 2020 praised

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi has said that the year 2020 saw tremendous achievements in the field of culture and all programmes continued online successfully.

This was said by the Chairperson in the 66th meeting of the Governing Body of Lahore Arts Council which was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson BOG Moneeza Hashmi. Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai presented the agenda and gave a briefing on the performance for the year 2020 which was satisfactorily approved by the members of the governing body present at the meeting.

She informed the meeting about the continuation of Alhamra's online programmes. Moneeza Hashmi said that the year 2020 saw tremendous achievements in the field of culture and all programmes continued online successfully. The meeting approved important cultural projects for the year 2021, and commended the successful organisation of cultural activities in the year 2020 with corona SOPs.

The meeting was attended by Sohail Warraich, Nayyar Ali Dada, Amjad Islam Amjad, Rukhsana David, Ayesha Shah Nawaz, Asif Sana and others. Amna Pataudi, Waris Baig, Sameera Jawad, Naveed Anjum also participated. Alhamra ED Saman Rai presented souvenirs to all the members attending the meeting.

Awards Winners announced: The names of the winners of the first Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards were announced by the awards selection committee’s chairperson Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal at a zoom ceremony here on Tuesday. The Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards for theatre excellence was given to actor and activist Sibte Hassan of Makhotay Theatre and actress Nadia Jamil was selected as the winner of the Shahkaar Performing Arts Awards ‘Against All Odds’.

The announcements were made in the presence of selection committee members including Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Ajoka Chairperson Zara Salman, visual artist Saira Dar and Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem. Daughter of late Arshad Durrani and prominent artist Sumaya Durrani was also present. The awards are co-sponsored by her research project Shahkaar Higher Education Hub and Ajoka to pay tribute to the late Arshad Durrani, who died two years ago. It includes a shield and cash prize. Winner of Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards for Theatre Excellence Sibte Hassan started his career as a theatre activist while a student at the Punjab University. He has played major roles in Ajoka’s plays including Bulha, Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh, Mera Rang Day Basanti Chola, Kabira, Lo Phir Basant Ayee and Kala Meda Bhes. He founded Makhotay Theatre which has performed plays on social and political themes and organised theatre for social change workshops. Winner of Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Award ‘Against All Odds’, Nadia Jamil, is a well know theatre and TV artist.

She has acted in a number of popular TV plays and telefilms and also in art films including “Raat Chali Hai Jhoom Ke” and “Beauty Parlour”. Nadia has fought illness and disability from a young age including epilepsy. Shahid Nadeem said the selection committee received nominations for distinguished actors and artists and the decision of the committee was unanimous.

Sumaya Durrani said that Ajoka was very dear to her father who gained strength and support for Ajoka and thus kept on performing despite illness and old age. Zara Salman, Nirvaan Nadeem and Saira Dar also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the winners of the award. The awards will be presented to the winners at a special award ceremony in January 2021.