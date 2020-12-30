2,456 arrested in crackdown on profiteers, hoarders in 3 months

LAHORE:On the directions of the Prime Minister, the Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on profiteers, hoarders, adulterators across the province, and in the last three months, the authorities arrested 2,456 persons, registered 2,523 cases, imposed fines of about Rs128 million on violators over overcharging, besides recovering a huge quantity of hoarded sugar, rice, wheat, flour, and ghee.

According to a report presented at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, teams recovered 20,000 bags of sugar, 302 bags of rice, 3130 bags of wheat (each of 50 kg), 3629 bags (20 kg) of flour and 35,000 kilograms of hoarded ghee during the raids in different cities in three months.

Similarly, the Punjab Food Authority sealed 3118 units, got registered 148 cases, and imposed fines of about Rs 150 million during the drive against adulteration in the last three months. It also destroyed 7,000 kg of unwholesome meat and other adulterated items including 1.4 million liters of milk, 1300 kg of spices, 2300 kg of pulses, 10,000 kg of ghee, and 3400 liters of water.

The Secretary of Industries Department gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the price trends and availability of essential commodities including flour, sugar, vegetables, ghee, and eggs. The Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including food and agriculture, CEO Urban Unit, DG Punjab Food Authority, director of Food Punjab, deputy commissioner Lahore attended the meeting whereas all other deputy commissioners participated through video link. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, the prices, demand, and supply of essential commodities are being closely monitored and the common man has got relief due to the establishment of Sahulat bazaars and other initiatives taken by the government.

NGOs’ registration: Punjab Social Welfare Department has decided to make registration process of non-government organisations (NGOs) easier.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari decided that NGOs online registration would be started from July 2021. Secretary Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Hassan Iqbal and Director General Shahid Niaz were also present during the meeting. The minister while addressing the meeting said that NGOs had a vital role in social uplifting. “We have to encourage NGOs to achieve certain targets”, vowed the minister. However, he categorically said that no NGO would be allowed to work against national interest. The minister said that all NGOs should be restricted to their decided areas; however, in any emergency, NGOs services can be extended to other areas subject to the permission of the government department.

Face masks: Akhuwat Foundation handed over protective masks for use of Punjab Police officials at Central Police Office on Tuesday. These were handed over by M Abu Bakr of the philanthropist organization to Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan. PSO to IGP Sohaib Ashraf was also present on the occasion.