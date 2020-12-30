Minister promises to solve problems of private varsities

LAHORE:A delegation of private university owners called on Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz and apprised him about the problems being faced by the private universities. According to a handout, the minister assured the delegation that their problems would be resolved on priority basis. The meeting was attended by Secretary Higher Education Nadeem Mahbub, owners of private universities Ch Abdul Rehman, Mian Imran Masood, Sohail Afzal, Owais Rauf, Maj-Gen (retd) Obaid bin Zakria and others. On the occasion, the provincial minister said that education was the top priority of the present government and added that the role of public as well as private universities was crucial for providing the best educational facilities.