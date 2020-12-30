COVID-19 kept millions of students out of classroom

LAHORE:The COVID-19 pandemic kept millions of students out of the classrooms in Pakistan like rest of the world during most part of the year 2020. As nobody was prepared, this prolonged closure hit hard everyone in the education sector with students affected the most especially in countries like Pakistan.

This disaster is primarily related to schoolchildren and more especially those studying at low-cost private schools and those enrolled in public schools. While our universities and colleges are still grappling with online classes one can understand the plight of schoolchildren who seem to lurch from one bad experiment to another in the absence of a proper learning environment since March 2020. And there is no one to take responsibility for these huge study losses of the students.

With already 22 million out of school children, a recent World Bank report “Learning Losses in Pakistan Due to Covid-19 School Closures: A Technical Note on Simulation Results” estimates over 900,000 additional children to dropout from primary and secondary education in the country.

Nonetheless, the true impact of the closures on schoolchildren in terms of learning losses can only be felt by parents who are struggling to respond while being themselves hit hard by the economy.

On the other hand, the outgoing year won’t be less than a nightmare for low-cost private schools. Without constant income they were forced to go for massive layoffs as most found it difficult to pay building rents, utility bills and taxes. Undoubtedly, the Coronavirus pandemic overshadowed everything during the year and one can only pray and hope for good times to come.

Despite these closures and other issues, education related subject which remained in the limelight was the development of the Single National Curriculum (SNC). The first phase of the SNC i.e., Development of SNC and textbooks for Pre I-V has been completed and it is expected once schools reopen the same would be ready for implementation from March 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Cabinet has also approved the Single National Curriculum recently.

Another area which remained subject of heated debate during the outgoing year was the cut in the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The demand put forward by the Commission was an allocation of Rs 104.789 billion as recurring grant for fiscal year 2020-21 but Rs 70 billion promise was made. Nonetheless, when budget was presented the federal government allocated Rs 64.1 billion for the Commission.

Similarly, against the demand of Rs 42.6 billion as development budget an allocation of Rs 29.4 million was made to the HEC under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.