Seven suspects arrested for looting people through App

LAHORE:Iqbal Town police on Tuesday arrested seven suspects of a gang involved in looting the citizens coming from abroad through fraudulent means. SP Iqbal Town Abdul Wahab said that the suspects had made an App ‘Real Connect’. They would trap the innocent citizens through this App on the pretext of a gift through lottery. The arrested suspects have been identified as Arshad, Amir Sohail, Ismail, Ramzan, Amir and Adnan. Police also recovered one lakh Riyal, 50,000 Indian rupees and 50,000 Bangladeshi currency from their possession.

Youth hit to death: An 18-year-old youth Sajjad was killed after being hit by a train in Kot Lakhpat on Tuesday. The victim was trying to cross the railway crossing near Kot Lakhpat Railway station where he was hit by the train. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue for autopsy. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Few days back, a school-going child had also died after being hit by the train in the same locality.

VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in an office near Toka Stop on Railway Road on Tuesday. Reportedly, it was an office of a school. Nearby people called rescue teams which extinguished the fire.

accidents: Nine people died, whereas 743 were injured in 695 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 416 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. The majority (62%) of accidents involved motorbikes.