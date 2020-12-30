close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

Govt’s narrative fails to attract masses: PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2020

LAHORE:The government’s narrative about the corruption of Sharif family has failed in attracting the masses. This was stated by PML-N’s spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a press statement here Tuesday. She said that dreaming about creating rift in the PML-N and forming a forward bloc would remain the government’s dream.

Latest News

More From Lahore