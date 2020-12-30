38 more corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 38 corona patients died and 522 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 3,959 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 136,669 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,574 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,411,538 in the province.

MSDS approved: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), on Tuesday, approved the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the dialysis centres.

According to a press release, TAC Convener Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting, which was held at the University of Health Sciences. The meeting also sent draft MSDS for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities to experts for their analyses and suggestions.