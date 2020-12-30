Wasa to set up two more customer centres

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to establish two more customer facilitation centres in the City.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Wasa head office here Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood while Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, LDA Governing Body Member Amir Qureshi and other senior officials were present. The meeting reviewed the public response to the agency’s first customer facilitation centre established at LDA Plaza, Egerton Road. The meeting decided to build two more similar corporate style customer centres in the city. Addressing the meeting, Wasa MD said that sites for setting up two new centres in north and south Lahore would be identified soon.

The meeting decided to intensify Wasa’s ongoing “One Line One Street” campaign. Wasa MD said that the campaign would promote use of tap water in homes and citizens would be able to save millions of rupees which they spent on purchasing mineral water. He told the meeting that Wasa's mobile water testing lab was going door to door to check water. The public can get their tap water checked free-of-cost by calling at Wasa helpline 1334 any time.