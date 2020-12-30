Cabinet meeting approves SDA, other proposals

LAHORE:The 44th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat.

Nine different agenda items were discussed while the secretaries of the departments concerned also participated. The proposals approved by the committee included establishment of Sialkot Development Authority, nomination of Haroon Qureshi for Vice-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, reconstitution of Board of Directors of Lahore Transport Company, amendment in recruitment rules of stenographers in Punjab Police Service Rules 2017 and amendments to Corporate Governance Reforms in Punjab Seed Corporation Act 1976.

The meeting approved the draft of Punjab Road Safety Authority Act 2020 while the proposed draft of Punjab Fertilizers Control Act 2020 and proposal of amendment in Punjab Local Government Services Rules 2018 and Local Councils Service Rules 1997 was postponed for further consideration.

WDD: Women Development Department (WDD) has created an implementation framework in collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure implementation of the existing laws. Fines are being increased to eradicate the crime of acid throwing and free legal aid has been initiated by the government; this was stated by Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz in a press conference Tuesday held jointly with Special Assistant to CM Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. Addressing the media personnel, the minister enumerated the initiatives taken by her department for the welfare, development and empowerment of women. Women Development Department has set up 124 daycare centres across Punjab.