Argentine Senate set to vote on legalizing abortion

BUENOS AIRES: A polarized Senate will decide on Tuesday whether to legalize abortion in Argentina in a vote experts say could go either way.

The bill proposed by President Alberto Fernandez already passed the Chamber of Deputies on December 11, despite fierce opposition from the Catholic Church and evangelical Christians. "I’m Catholic but I have to legislate for everyone. Every year around 38,000 women are taken to hospital due to (clandestine) abortions and since the restoration of democracy (in 1983) more than 3,000 have died of this," said Fernandez. The government says there are between 370,000 and 520,000 illegal abortions a year in Argentina, a country of 44 million.