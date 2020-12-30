close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
AFP
December 30, 2020

BD moves biggest group of Rohingya to isolated island

BHASHAN CHAR, Bangladesh: Four Bangladesh navy ships on Tuesday took the second and biggest group of Rohingya Muslims yet from crowded refugee camps to an uncertain future on a bleak island three hours from the mainland.

The government insisted that the 1,800 refugees, who have been in camps since fleeing a Myanmar military clampdown, want to start new lives on Bhashan Char, where 1,600 others arrived earlier this month.

