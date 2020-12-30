Trump lashes out at Republican leaders

WEST PALM BEACH, United States: US President Donald Trump lashed out at the Republican leadership in Congress on Tuesday as he faces a humiliating first veto override in the final days of his term over his rejection of a defense bill. "Weak and tired Republican ‘leadership’ will allow the bad Defence Bill to pass," the 74-year-old Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he is on vacation.

"A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech," said Trump, who vetoed the fiscal 2021 defense bill in part because it does not repeal Section 230, a federal law that provides liability protection to internet companies. "Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW!" he said. "Senate should not approve NDAA (the National Defense Authorization Act) until fixed!!!" Trump also slammed Republican leaders for failing to support his baseless claims that he won the November 3 election against Democrat Joe Biden.