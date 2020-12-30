NY state passes tough new anti-eviction bill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: New York’s state assembly on Monday passed tough laws to protect renters from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic, as rising unemployment and a weakened US economy make it difficult for many tenants to make rent. The new laws, passed in a special session of the state legislature, came just days before existing bans on evictions were due to expire at the end of the year.