Raise in power tariff approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday has approved an increase in electricity prices by Rs0.18 per unit, a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy stated.

The average electricity tariff has increased from Rs13.35 to Rs13.53 per unit. Moreover, the increase will not apply to consumers using less than 300 units of electricity per month. The increase in electricity prices will apply to this month's [December's] bills, the notification said. The price has been hiked for a period of 10 months, the notification added.