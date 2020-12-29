Corona claims 55 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported 55 deaths from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 9,929 so far in the country.

Most deaths occurred in Sindh 22, followed by Punjab with 21 and seven deaths in KP. Out of the 55 deaths during last 24 hours, 35 died on ventilators. Total active cases in Pakistan were 39,488 as of December 28. So far, 423,892 people recovered across Pakistan making it a significant count. There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan. In all, 2263 patients are in a critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast. In all, 1974 people tested positive out of 32,205 tests conducted on December 27 with the positivity rate recorded at 6.13%. The highest positivity rate was in Abbotabad 15.95% followed by Karachi 14.81% and Hyderabad 14.47%.

The positivity ratio in the federating units was AJK 12.54%, Balochistan 2.71%, GB 0%, Islamabad 5.94%, KP 5.16%, Punjab 4.06% and Sindh 8.61%.