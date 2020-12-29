NAB detainees decry delay in decisions

ISLAMABAD: At a time when the Supreme Court has taken notice of the delay in trials in NAB courts and when the establishment of more NAB courts is underway, NAB detainees have sent a petition to the Chief Justice of Pakistan drawing his attention to the delay in deciding the petitions filed before the high courts and Supreme Court.

Around 50 NAB prisoners detained in the Camp Jail Lahore have recently written a letter to the CJP seeking a “fair trial for NAB accused under detention”. It has been pointed out in the letter that bail is supposed to be a matter of human liberty, which is perhaps second only to the right to life. Despite being an urgent matter, bail petitions take an average of six months to a year to be decided. Such delay on a matter concerning liberty is unconscionable, the letter reads.

According to the contents of the letter, writ petitions or appeals against any orders of the accountability courts remain pending for months and years, whereas such petitions have a direct bearing on the trials which include petitions questioning the legality of certain proceedings/orders of the accountability courts but remain pending before superior courts while trials progress irrespective of the outcome and determination of the same, causing severe prejudice to the accused.

Furthermore, according to the letter, an appeal against a final judgment also takes several years, forcing wrongly convicted persons to suffer the loss of liberty for an avoidable period of time. The letter claims that 70 percent of convictions by accountability courts are overturned by the superior courts.

The letter recommends a course of action for remedying the situation, by following the example of the Lahore High Court. Currently, all NAB matters are referred to a single notified bench comprising two judges (DB) which sits for two hours every day, four days a week. Thus, the total allotted working hours amount to eight hours per week. It has been suggested that two benches may be notified for NAB appeals, that would sit five days a week for five hours a day. The NAB divisional benches should only be entrusted with appeals against final orders of the accountability courts, as stipulated under section 32b of the NAO 1999. All other petitions, including bail petitions, should be entrusted to various available single benches of the high court, like all other criminal cases. There is no requirement of bail and writ petitions being heard by a bench of two judges. The practice of fixing all NAB cases before the two-member DB has created a huge backlog, to the disadvantage of NAB detainees.

The letter has also cited an example of one of the petitioners, namely Najam us Saqib, who was convicted in June 2018. He had filed an appeal against the conviction in July 2018 which has now been pending for about two-and-a-half years. According to a source, out of his total conviction of five years after counting all the remissions, only seven to eight months of his conviction are now left to be served. A copy of the letter has also been addressed to the Pakistan Bar Council and all high court bar associations.