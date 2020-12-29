Gang busted

FAISALABAD: An anti-car lifting squad busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members on Monday. According to a police report, an anti-car lifting team headed by ASI Dilshad Ahmed raided a home in Gulifshan Colony and arrested three dacoits identified as Hamza, Waqas Khalid and Ijaz. They were wanted by police in a number of heinous crimes. Police recovered illegal weapons and cell phones from their possession.