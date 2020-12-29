‘Rs1,363m to be spent on uplift projects’

LALAMUSA: A sum of Rs 1,363 million will be spent on development projects of the Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees under the Local Government Annual Development Programme.

The Local Planning Board had so far approved 354 schemes at a cost of Rs 1,045 million. It was informed in a meeting of the District Coordination Committee chaired by MPA Ch Muhammad Arshad. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa, MPA Abdullah Yousaf, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Butt and other officers were also present.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab government had released Rs 98.8 million funds for 21 schemes of school education. The Education Department was planning to use these funds to upgrade five schemes, construct new buildings at eight schools, construct additional classrooms at two schools and provide unavailable facilities at six schools.

The meeting was informed that 128 schemes of the Community Development Programme were in the final stages of completion. MPA Ch Arshad said that the public representatives and the officers had to coordinate for the welfare of the masses.