UAF to establish coaching centre, model farm

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will set up a learning and coaching centre and a model farm under the Academy Industry Linkage where students and farmers would be imparted training about modern agriculture. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Engro Fertilizers Limited and the UAF during a ceremony.

The event was chaired by UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and Director Research Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Zaheer, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Hall Warden Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Director External Linkage Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, Director Farms Dr Muhammad Tahir, Academic Industry Linkages Manager Dr Khurram Zia and Engro Chief Commercial Officer Amir Iqbal on the behalf of Engro Fertilizer President Nadir Salar Qureshi were present.

The Engro Learning and Coaching Centre and Model Farm will not only showcase new technologies but also provide practical training to students and farmers about modern trends and precision agriculture from seed preparation to crop harvest.

It will consist of 12 acres of land in which a training program for the promotion of latest technology will be held. Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, the Vice Chancellor, said academia-industry linkages were essential to meet the demand of the modern world. He added that universities around the world work together with industry to introduce new innovations and new trends with research and development. He said the country was blessed with the tremendous resources, four seasons, ecosystem and talents. Now it is our responsibility to utilise them effectively for a prospect Pakistan.