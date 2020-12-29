ECP rejects plea seeking delay in by-poll to Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday rejected a request moved by the Speaker of Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, to delay the polling to fill the Senate seat, which fell vacant due to the death of Kalsoom Parveen.

Citing the spread of coronavirus during its second wave, the provincial speaker wrote this request to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Under the schedule, candidates were to submit nomination papers to the Returning Officer from December 25 to 28, 2020.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers has been fixed as January 1, 2021, while the last date for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officer during the scrutiny of nomination papers has been fixed for January 6, 2021.

The final list of candidates will be released on January 7, 2021, while the candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by January 8, 2021. The polling date for the Senate by-election has been fixed for January 14, 2021.