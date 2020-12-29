Journalist Panel sweeps LPC polls

LAHORE: The Journalist Panel made a clean sweep in the Lahore Press Club elections with Arshad Ansari getting elected President for a record 11th time.

The LPC polls were held at Lahore Press Club, Shimla Pahari and the election committee headed by senior journalist Shafiq Awan conducted the process.Three panels —- Journalist, Progressive and Friends —- participated. As many as 1,939 voters exercised their voting right. Arshad Ansari of the Journalist Panel got elected President with 734 votes. Babar Dogar of the Friends Panel got 588 and Abdul Majeed Sajid of the Progressive Panel 567 votes.

Arshad Ansari of the Jang Group has made a world record for winning LPC’s President’s slot for a record 11th time. Journalist organizations across the country have congratulated Mr Ansari on getting elected President for consecutive three years.