Senate panel set to take up HR violations on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights will hold a meeting on December 31 to discuss various incidents of human rights violations occurred in the recent past.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the members would take up three issues including death of Malik Ashfaq Langrial in the wake of a farmers’ protest in Lahore, murder of young doctor Tahir Ahmad in Nankana Sahib and abduction and forced marriage of underage Christian girl Farah Shaheed in Faisalabad. The Senate Committee has directed CCPO Lahore, DPO Nankana and CPO Faisalabad to come for briefing on the issues which are: (1) Malik Ashfaq Langrial who was Vehari district finance secretary of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad got injured in the tear gas shelling in Lahore and breathed his last at a city hospital on November 6. (2) Ahmadi Dr. Tahir Ahmad was killed on November 21 in a fatal attack in Murh Balochan, district Nankana Sahib while three other members of the same family who gathered for prayers sustained critical injuries in the incident. (3) The Faisalabad Police on December 7 got freed a 12-year-old Christian girl who was allegedly abducted five months ago. One of the abductors forcibly married her and when she was recovered her ankles and feet were wounded.