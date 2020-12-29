close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
December 29, 2020

Finnish parliament says some lawmakers’ emails hacked

World

N
Newsdesk
December 29, 2020

HELSINKI: Email accounts belonging to some Finnish lawmakers were compromised during a cyberattack on parliament, the authorities said on Monday. Neither the speaker of parliament nor the National Bureau of Investigation gave any details of what information was lost, if any, or when the attack was, other than saying it was in the autumn. “The act is not accidental. At this stage, there is a possibility that unknown actors have been able to obtain information through the hacking, either for the benefit of a foreign state or to harm Finland,”

Tero Muurman, chief inspector at NBI said a statement. While Finland has seen a number of wide denial of service attacks on state IT infrastructure over the past years, closing down websites for several hours, Muurman said this was of greater concern. “This case is exceptional in Finland, serious due to the quality of the target and unfortunate for the victims,” he said. Parliament said it was co-operating with the NBI in the investigation into the attack. “The cyber strike on parliament is a serious attack on our democracy and on Finnish society,” Speaker Anu Vehvilainen said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World