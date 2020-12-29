UNESCO recognises Finland’s sauna culture

HELSINKI: Finland must feel like it has won the lottery with a record-low jackpot. The country received a huge boost last week when UNESCO officially recognised the importance of its sauna culture.

Yet it was a bittersweet moment for the Nordic country - the majority of its public saunas are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Nevertheless, campaigners are delighted that saunas are the first Finnish tradition to be added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

“The world is full of difficult news right now, so this beautiful news was just what we needed,” said Leena Marsio, a senior advisor at the Finnish Heritage Agency. “This gives our culture appreciation and visibility.” Among the many parties involved is the association that runs Finland’s oldest, still working public sauna, Rajaportti, in the western city of Tampere.

Here, locals and travellers have come to cleanse their bodies and minds since the early 1900s.“In Finland, you learn that each sauna has its own personality,” said 39-year-old Claudia Rehwagen, who normally goes to Rajaportti several times a week. “Rajaportti is [like] an old, friendly lady. She can be tough, but she is never in a bad mood.”

The inner yard, surrounded by slanted old buildings, usually hums with conversations between steaming bodies wearing nothing but a towel and pearls of sweat.This afternoon, however, the yard is grey and empty. When it comes to COVID-19, the old Finnish saying that almost any disease can be cured by “sauna, spirit or tar” does not seem to count. Due to the pandemic, public saunas in Finland have, since early December, been closed or operating under tough restrictions.

For this reason, the many volunteers who have worked hard for their beloved culture to be included by UNESCO, could not get together around some hot and steaming stones to celebrate their success.

“It sure was irritating that this news came at a time when public saunas were closed,” Rehwagen, who is also a member of Rajaportti’s executive committee, said.