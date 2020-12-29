What to talk about Rs70m embezzlement: Even Rs7b vanish from govt accounts, says SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down a plea of a senior accountant at the Education Department against his dismissal from service over corruption charges, reported a private news channel.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case at Karachi registry. During the hearing, the chief justice asked a lawyer, representing the appellant: “Do you think we don’t know what happens in government accounts?” “This is an embezzlement of Rs70 million but Rs7 billions are even embezzled,” he remarked. “You say this is a human error but Rs70 million got embezzled,” the country’s top judge observed.

Irfan Sheikh, who was posted in Thatta district, challenged his dismissal over alleged involvement in embezzlement of over Rs70 million.

The counsel said hisclient was a senior accountant at the Thatta Education Department. The ID that was used to transfer the funds in question was in everyone’s use, he said, adding an inquiry conducted into the matter didn’t take into account key facts.