134kg hash seized from ambulance after accident

QUETTA: As much as 134 kilogrammes of Chars [hash] was recovered from an ambulance that was transferring a coronavirus patient from Quetta to Karachi. The matter came to light when the ambulance collided with a passenger coach in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung. At least three people, including the COVID-19 patient, died in the accident. The driver, along with another person, sustained injuries. Levies officials said they recovered hash from the ambulance. The drug was stored in a hidden compartment in the ambulance’s roof. They said the matter is being investigated and the driver will be questioned once he recovers.