Ombudsman summons LWMC CEO

LAHORE: Taking notice of various public complaints relating to poor cleanliness in Lahore, Punjab Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan directed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to appear in person in his Office.

The CEO was directed to submit a report of the company for the last 2 years about the budgetary allocation, loans, grants, expenditures besides a detail plan and way forward to cope with this grave situation as highlighted consecutively in public complaints. According to these complaints, the company seems to be least bothered due to which the streets, roads, roundabouts and other areas, particularly Walled City have been converted into piles of garbage. Due to the filth, the citizens are facing various health issues including breathing problems, allergy, malaria, mental stress, weak immunity and children’s health-related issues.