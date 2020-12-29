Female doctors urged not to leave profession

LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said a government has to spend a lot of money on education and training of doctors so it is needed that women doctors must join medical field after MBBS and complete their tenure.

“Unfortunately, majority of female doctors have to leave the medical field after marriage which is not as per requirement,” he said while addressing a retirement ceremony of Dr Maimona Ashraf, in-charge of Gynaecology Unit 3, PGMI/LGH.

Other speakers on the occasion paid homage to Dr Maimona Ashraf for her services in the medical field. They said she treated her patients in a very good manner and guided her juniors in best way. Talking to the media, Prof Al-freed Zafar said doctors were performing their professional duties on front foot during Corona epidemic of which the entire nation is proud of them. The function was attended by Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Muhammad Hanif, Prof Judat Saleem, Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Komal Sikandar, Dr Rizwana Tariq, Dr Mehwish Ilyas and others.