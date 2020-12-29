Five scholars receive PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. They included Muhammad Absar who received PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled “Detection of Molecular Defects Associated with Disease Progression in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia”, Amaria Atta in the subject of History after approval of her thesis “Re-Contextualising the Origin and the Development of Bharatiya Janata Party in India: its implications for South Asia”, Hajra Bibi in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis

“Relationship among Leadership Commitment, Total Quality Management Implantation and Performance of Public Sector Universities in Punjab”, Samyyia Abrar in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular after approval of her thesis “Molecular Analysis of Lactam Genes from Clinical Isolates” and Anam Luqman in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis “Granulation of Network Models under Fuzzy Hybrid Information”.