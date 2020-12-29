Cold, foggy weather to prevail

LAHORE:Cold and foggy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold & dry weather was expected in most parts; however, light rain/ snowfall is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Sialkot (Airport 12, City 10), Gujrat 11, Chakwal 03, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 05, Narowal, Sargodha 02, Attock 01, Mohmand Dam 01 and Kotli 12. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalat and Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 4.4°C and maximum was 13.2°C.