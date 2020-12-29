close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
AFP
December 29, 2020

Neymar in new controversy over New Year party rumors

Sports

AFP
December 29, 2020

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s star footballer Neymar is at the center of a new controversy storm after several Brazilian media reported that he’s organizing a huge New Year’s Eve party despite the coronavirus pandemic. Acelmo Goes, a columnist for the O Globo newspaper, claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is hosting 500 people for a week-long party at his luxury beachside mansion near Rio de Janeiro that started on Saturday and will last until New Year’s Day.

