KARACHI: As many as 22 players took part in the Quaid-e-Azam Fencing tournament held at Union Club here on Monday. The event was organised by Karachi Fencing Association and TR Continental Fencing Academy. A two-day coaching camp was also organized. Mahfooz Yar Khan, patron in chief of Sindh Fencing Association, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and he distributed medals and certificates among the participants.