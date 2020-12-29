close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Quaid-e-Azam Fencing tournament held at Union Club

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

KARACHI: As many as 22 players took part in the Quaid-e-Azam Fencing tournament held at Union Club here on Monday. The event was organised by Karachi Fencing Association and TR Continental Fencing Academy. A two-day coaching camp was also organized. Mahfooz Yar Khan, patron in chief of Sindh Fencing Association, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and he distributed medals and certificates among the participants.

Latest News

More From Sports