Du Plessis, South Africa punish injury-hit Sri Lanka

CENTURION, South Africa: Sri Lanka’s injury-hit cricketers took a pounding from South Africa’s batsmen and bowlers on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

Former captain Faf du Plessis led the batting assault, hitting 199 as South Africa took a commanding 225-run first innings lead. Then fast bowler Lungi Ngidi struck twice at the start of Sri Lanka’s second innings to leave the tourists struggling on 65 for two, still 160 runs behind, on a pitch of increasingly unpredictable bounce.

Sri Lanka’s injury woes continued and at one stage three of their five regular bowlers were off the field as South Africa amassed a first innings total of 621.

Kasun Rajitha, who suffered a groin injury at the start of the innings on Sunday, did not take the field again and fellow fast bowler Lahiru Kumara suffered a similar injury soon after lunch after bowling a single ball in a new spell. He also did not return. Debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was off the field for part of the afternoon after falling on the ball trying to make a diving save on the boundary. But he returned to finish with four wickets, albeit at the high cost of 171 runs.

Sri Lanka will face an uphill battle to avoid defeat, with batsman Dhananjaya de Silva not expected to bat after being ruled out of the series with a torn thigh muscle.

At one stage, Sri Lanka had four substitutes on the field, while captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis were called into action as emergency bowlers.

Du Plessis and the other South African batsmen took advantage with a free-scoring display. Du Plessis made his highest Test and first-class score and appeared to be cruising to a double century before he tried to loft Hasaranga over his head and hit a simple catch to Karunaratne at mid-on.

Du Plessis shared partnerships of 179 for the fifth wicket with Temba Bavuma (71) and 133 for the seventh wicket with Keshav Maharaj, who made a Test-best 73.

Bavuma’s innings ended unusually when he flashed at a ball from the medium-paced Dasun Shanaka and immediately started walking back to the dressing room as the ball carried to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella. Umpire Marais Erasmus was not called upon to make a decision.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 396 all out

South Africa 1st Innings (overnight 317-4)

D. Elgar c and b Shanaka 95

A. Markram c Shanaka b Fernando 68

H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Kumara 15

F. du Plessis c Karunaratne b Hasaranga 199

*Q. de Kock c sub (Thirimanne) b Hasaranga 18

T. Bavuma c Dickwella b Shanaka 71

W. Mulder c Dickwella b Hasaranga 36

K. Maharaj c b Fernando 73

A. Nortje c Dickwella b Fernando 0

L. Sipamla lbw b Hasaranga 0

L. Ngidi not out 2

Extras (b9, lb18, nb7, w10) 44

Total (all out, 142.1 overs) 621

Fall: 1-141 (Markram), 2-200 (Van der Dussen), 3-200 (Elgar), 4-220 (De Kock), 5-399 (Bavuma), 6-476 (Mulder), 7-609 (Du Plessis), 8-610 (Nortje), 9-611 (Sipamla)

Bowling: Fernando 31.1-2-129-3 (3w), Rajitha 2.1-0-16-0 (1nb), Shanaka 28.5-2-98-2 (3nb), Hasaranga 45-5-171-4 (1nb), Kumara 21.1-0-103-1 (2w), Karunaratne 6.5-0-36-0, Mendis 7-0-41-0 (2nb)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

*D. Karunaratne b Ngidi 6

K. Perera not out 33

K. Mendis c Van der Dussen b Ngidi 0

D. Chandimal not out 21

Extras (b4, nb1) 5

Total (2 wkts, 12 overs) 65

Fall: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-22 (Mendis)

Bowling: Ngidi 6-0-28-2, Nortje 3-0-23-0, Mulder 3-0-10-0 (1nb)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (RSA). TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)