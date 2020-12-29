Courts summoned to rule on climate change

PARIS: Frustrated with inaction on catastrophic global warming, citizens are hauling governments and big polluters before the courts calling for "climate justice".

Increasingly the cases invoke human rights, particularly the right to life. The Sabin Centre for Climate Change Law at Columbia University has counted more than 1,700 legal cases filed across the globe, with over 1,300 in the United States.

"We’ve seen over the last five years a dramatic increase in the number of cases filed in the US and all over the world," the Sabin Centre’s executive director Michael Burger told AFP. The rapid growth in legal cases reflects society’s frustration with the extent of climate inaction, he said.

While many cases are in richer countries, there are around 40 cases in developing nations, according to the British Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change. And the number is rising.