Sweden law

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government on Monday presented a temporary pandemic law giving it new powers to curb the spread of Covid-19, which it said it hoped to have in place by January.

The government, which has controversially relied on mostly non-coercive measures during the pandemic, said the new law would enable it to close down businesses, shopping malls or public transport.

It would also be able to impose limits on the number of people allowed in specific public places, rather than general restrictions on public gatherings. "Those who violate restrictions that limit access to public places can be sentenced to a monetary fine," Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a press conference.