Gang busted

On a tip off, Police team including SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tarbul-Hassan, ASI Haider Shah along with others arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Arslan, Iqbal, Imtaiz Alias Goga, Javed and Said while police recovered two motorbikes, five mobile phone and weapons from their possession.