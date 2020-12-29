close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 29, 2020

Gang busted

Islamabad

Islamabad:Ramana police team has arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in incidents of dacoity as well as street crime and recovered, motorbikes mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Police team including SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-Inspector Tarbul-Hassan, ASI Haider Shah along with others arrested five members of a criminal gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Arslan, Iqbal, Imtaiz Alias Goga, Javed and Said while police recovered two motorbikes, five mobile phone and weapons from their possession.

