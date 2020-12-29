Scotmann Pharmaceuticals on a mission to protect the front-line heroes

Islamabad:Scotmann Pharmaceuticals is working to help slow the second wave of COVID-19 that has hit us back again. In an immunity driven campaign, Scotmann Pharmaceuticals distributed free full, Vitamin-D supplements, PPE kits and dis infected the wards with IPA fumigation, says a press release.

Not only the health care professionals, but also the nursing staff and workers in the COVID-19 wards were provided with the free kits and Sunny D (Vitamin D) supplementation. According to Mr. Suhail Khan, the General Manager Marketing and sales at Scotmann Pharmaceuticals, “COVID-19 has hit us all bad and the real effectees are the front-line health care workers who deal with it on a daily basis. This campaign is our tribute to our heroes”.