Tue Dec 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

PNCA to launch ‘Seen Studio’ to remix old songs

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
Islamabad:PNCA will launch a mega musical series titled ‘Seen Studio’ to remix old songs by emerging singers on January 1.

The series named ‘Sur Surgam Sangeet’ aimed to medley old song into modern tunes like all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk and fusion. This opportunity would provide a platform to new singers to show and discover their hidden talent in appropriate way.

The first two episodes of this series have been recorded at PNCA auditorium without audience which will be launched on January 1, on the occasion of New Year at PNCA official face book page.

