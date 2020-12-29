Parveen Shakir Trust announces more awards in memory of poetess

Islamabad:Like every year, this year too Parveen Shakir’s friends and fans gathered at her grave in the H-8 graveyard in the cold wintry but sunny day of December to warm their hearts with the memories of the great1 poetess who lived and served in Islamabad and died here too, on Dec 26, 1994 composing women representative poems.

On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the ‘spokesperson’ of women’s feelings for her contributions to Urdu literature. The credit to relive her memory also goes to her fast friend and former federal secretary Parveen Qadir Agha who organizes the annual floral wreath laying on her friend’s grave and offering of Fateha.

She is also Chairperson of the Parveen Shakir Trust (PST). Along with members of the trust including Majid Qureshi, Muhammad Siddique, Rubina Siddique, members of a special contingent of the Pakistan Customs sent by Collector Customs Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, Parveen Shakir's batch mate Nazim Saleem, Zaheer Dar (Customs) fans of Parveen Shakir and lovers of her poems the PST chairperson offered Fateha after laying floral wreath on the grave of Shakir.

While talking to media persons on this occasion, Parveen Qadir Agha said PST was already giving awards for best poetry and fiction work, however from the next year it has added more awards in the list.

While sharing a list of awards to be given in 2021 by the PST, she said these awards would be presented at Parveen Shakir Literature in February next year. The awards are: The Aks-e-Khushbu Award, for best poetry work published in 2019; The Aks-e-Khushbu award for best fiction work published in 2019; Wafa Adbi Awards (two awards) for poetry, the awards are in memory of Younas Sethi Wafa sponsored by his son Saleem Sethi; Sheikh Sir Abdul Qadir Award, for promotion of Urdu, the award is sponsored by Family of Sir Abdul Qadir through the family Trust Omar Foundation; Sultan Mahmood Qazi Award for poetry, the award is sponsored by family of Lt. General (R) Tahir Qazi and Mrs Raana Seerat; two Begum Sarfaraz Iqbal Awards for promotion of literature and Nayyar Carpets Award for Literature (sponsored by Nayyar Industries).