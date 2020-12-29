LPG dealers find it hard to cater to consumers

Rawalpindi:The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers are now finding it hard to cater to the needs of the consumers in ongoing winter season.

When the people started facing low gas pressure they turned towards alternative sources like coal, firewood and LPG. But now the LPG dealers in various areas of the city are not able to cater to the needs of the consumers.

Tauqeer Ahmad, a resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, said, “I have visited two LPG shops but both of them informed that they will resume the supply in the evening.” “Now I am going to Sadiqabad to get LPG cylinder filled. The pressure of the gas is too low and we are unable to cook food or use the gas heater in the chilly weather conditions,” he said.

The LPG dealers in different areas who offer home delivery services are now not attending calls of the consumers and some of them even switched off their cellular phones. The dramatic increase in demand has led to the shortage of LPG and the consumers are ready to give extra money due to obvious reasons. Most of the dealers are already selling LPG at higher rates and cashing in on the miseries of the people.

Hameed Khan, a resident of the Saddar area, said, “I have been trying to contact LPG dealer since morning but to no avail. I visited a LPG shop in the market and returned back after seeing a long queue of consumers.” “Low gas pressure at home and rush in the LPG shops have created an unfortunate situation for the people who look towards the government to get relief in this respect,” he said.