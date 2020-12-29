7 more die of COVID-19, 181 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Sunday was a day after 69 days without reporting of a single death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district though in the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another seven lives from the region taking death toll to 936 proving the second spike of the outbreak is still intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality.

Another 181 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking tally to 48950 on Monday. The number of active cases of the illness from the twin cities, however, is on a continuous decline for the last couple of weeks.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the last 24 hours, as many as three patients died of the disease in the federal capital from where another 155 cases have been reported taking tally to 37272 of which 32143 patients have recovered while 407 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT has reduced to 4722 on Monday that was 6224 some two weeks back, on December 14.

On the other hand, another four patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district taking death toll to 529. As many as 26 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking tally to 11678 of which 10417 have been discharged after treatment. In the last two weeks, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi has reduced to 732 on Monday from 1016 on December 14.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, the number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 71 on Monday while 661 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.