Four points for Newcastle and Bath after Covid cancellations

LONDON: Newcastle and Bath have been awarded four points each by a Premiership Rugby panel after their respective games against Leicester and London Irish were cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

In both cases the matches scheduled for December 26 were accorded a 0-0 result, with Leicester and London Irish receiving two points despite being unable to play after some players returned positive coronavirus tests.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Following Leicester Tigers’ inability to fulfil their Round Four fixture against Newcastle Falcons as a result of Covid-19 the Falcons have been awarded the win and four league points. Leicester Tigers shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.” The league released a similar statement concerning the Bath v London Irish game.