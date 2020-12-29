close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Malik gets coaching offers from three ICC associate members

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik has received multiple coaching offers from abroad, sources close to him said.

They said Malik had been offered coaching roles by three associate members of ICC. Malik will make the final decision about the offers in the next few days. The former captain will contact the PCB next week for NOC.

It should be noted here that an independent adjudicator asked the PCB to issue NOCs provided the cricketer, who was banned from cricket in 2000 on charges of match fixing, shows improved attitude. After the 1999 World Cup, Malik was banned for life, but in 2008 the Lahore High Court cleared Malik.

Latest News

More From Sports