Security team for Duterte gets unauthorised vaccine

MANILA: Members of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s security team have received a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine, officials said on Monday -- the first people in the country to be officially immunised despite no regulatory approval.

The Philippines is in talks with several pharmaceutical firms, including Britain’s AstraZeneca, US company Pfizer and China’s Sinopharm, to secure 60 million doses for a vaccination drive starting as early as the second quarter of 2021.

No vaccine has been approved by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is required before it can be rolled out across the country of 110 million people. But the Presidential Security Group (PSG) -- which is tasked with protecting Duterte -- said some of its personnel have already been inoculated.

"The PSG administered Covid-19 vaccine to its personnel performing close-in security operations to the President," unit chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante said in a statement, without specifying how many got the drug.

Asked if Duterte had been immunised, Durante said the president was still waiting "for the perfect or appropriate vaccine". Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Sinopharm drug was given to the soldiers, confirming Duterte’s comments at the weekend that "a select few" had been inoculated with the Chinese vaccine.

Roque did not explain how the drug was obtained or the number of doses received. The Chinese embassy in Manila did not respond to AFP’s request for comment. Duterte has previously expressed confidence in vaccines made by China and Russia, even offering himself up as a guinea pig for the very first jab of Moscow’s controversial "Sputnik V".