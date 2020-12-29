close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
17 fishermen feared dead after trawler sinks in Arctic

Moscow: Seventeen fishermen were missing and feared dead on Monday after a Russian trawler capsized during a storm and sank in the freezing waters of the Barents Sea. Officials said that two people had been rescued by a passing vessel but hopes were quickly fading that more survivors could be found during a snowstorm over the Arctic waters.

