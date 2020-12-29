Govt sets anti-food inflation drive in motion

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh on Monday took notice of increase in food prices and asked officials to take actions for arresting the price hike.

Shaikh noted the increase in prices of eggs, wheat flour and tomatoes and directed the officials to take all possible measures to bring down the prices of essential items. He was addressing a meeting of the national price monitoring committee.

The minister directed the provincial governments to keep close watch on the prices of wheat in the market to avoid hoarding, black marketing and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat at affordable prices. He emphasised an increased coordination among all government functionaries for efficient monitoring of prices of essential items to provide maximum relief to public. Rising food prices happens to be a main cause of inflationary pressure on the economy. Food group accounts for more than 30 percent in the consumer price inflation basket.

Economic analyst Muzammil Aslam told The News the inflationary pressures will start mounting up from January with a new coronavirus wave.

Aslam said the shipping industry faced severe crisis in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Prices of containers coming from different parts of the world witnessed increased in shipment prices from $1,000 to $5,000 to $7,000 in one go and the prices of imported food items would start going up.

Provincial administrations are often asked to take responsibility of controlling prices. They are directed to take strict actions for smooth supply of essential goods.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, special assistant to the prime minister on revenue, provincial chief secretaries, secretaries of planning development and special initiatives, industries and production, chairpersons of Federal Board of Revenue, Competition Commission of Pakistan, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, managing directors Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation and Utility Store Corporation attended the meeting.

Azhar said the ministry for industries and production are closely monitoring the prices of sugar and edible oil to ensure uninterrupted supply at fair prices. The meeting was informed about the current status of wheat and sugar stocks. The improved availability has ensured steady supply of both commodities across the country. The wheat stock position is sufficient for the domestic consumption and average per day release to the provinces is also satisfactory.

The meeting was told that there had been a nominal increase in weekly sensitive price indicator by 0.11 percent. Prices of 10 basic items decreased notably onions, potatoes and chicken whereas eggs, wheat flour and tomatoes registered a slight increase during the week.