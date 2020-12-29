close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Banks to observe extended hours

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday directed the banks to observe extended working hours on December 31, 2020, to facilitate taxpayers in the payments of duty and taxes, a statement said.

Field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pm on December 31, 2020 (Thursday), for which purpose the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies has arranged special clearing on the same day at 6:00pm.

All banks are; therefore, advised to keep their designated branches open on December 31, 2020 (Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.

